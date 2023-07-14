Ukraine’s possible NATO membership poses a threat to Russia, - Putin

According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukraine’s possible membership in NATO poses a threat to Russia.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to Interfax.

"As for Ukraine's membership in NATO, we have repeatedly talked about it - it poses a threat to Russia's security," Putin said. According to the Russian president, "in fact, one of the reasons for the special military operation is the threat of Ukraine's accession to NATO."

"I am confident that this will not increase the security of Ukraine itself, and in general will make the world much more vulnerable and lead to additional tension in the international arena," Putin said. "Therefore, he added, I do not see anything good in this, the positions are well known and have long been formulated".

Read more: Putin postponed decision to go to BRICS summit due to "series of failures", - Russian media

At the same time, Putin noted that any country has the right to ensure its security. "Of course, it has the right to choose the way it considers the most appropriate to achieve this goal, there is only one limitation, and that is that in order to achieve the security of one country, no threats should be created for another country. Therefore, we proceed from the understanding that this principle, which has been repeatedly declared in various international documents, will be taken into account," he said.

"And Ukraine, of course, has the right to ensure its security," the Russian president said.

Read more: Putin will probably be forced to negotiate when AFU reaches Crimea - Zelensky