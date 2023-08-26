Russians may increase offensive on Kupiansk and Lyman, - British intelligence

Over the next two months, the Russians may intensify their offensive in the direction of Kupiansk-Lyman. They want to create a buffer zone around the Luhansk region.

Such a conclusion was reached by the intelligence of Great Britain, Censor.NET reports.

The scouts emphasized that the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine created pressure on the Russian forces in Bakhmut and in the south of Ukraine.

"As Ukraine continues to gradually gain ground in the south, Russia's doctrine predicts that it will try to regain the initiative by returning to the offensive at the operational level. Kupiansk-Lyman is one of the potential directions for this," the report said.

Read more: Attack was made on 126th Guards Brigade of Russian Federation in occupied Crimea, there are liquidated and wounded occupiers, - Defense Intelligence

At the same time, according to British intelligence officers, the Russian Federation may increase the intensity of offensive operations in the Kupyansk and Lymansk directions in the next two months.

The enemy probably aims to advance west to the Oskil River and create a buffer zone around the Luhansk region.

Earlier, the military leadership stated that the occupiers intensified their offensive in the Kupyansk and Lymansk directions. However, the Armed Forces repel enemy attacks.