Russia attacked Ukraine with "shaheds", explosions rang out in Khmelnytskyi, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk and Poltava regions

At night, Ukrainian air defense repelled another attack by enemy drones.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Around 3 o'clock in the morning, an air alert was announced in the central regions of Ukraine due to the threat of attack UAVs of the Russian invaders.

As early as 5 o'clock, monitoring channels reported explosions in Myrhorod and Khmelnytskyi. The Air Force of Ukraine has announced the operation of anti-aircraft defense against "shakhed" in the districts of Khmelnytskyi and Starokostyantynov in the west, Kropyvnytskyi in the center and Myrhorod in the eastern part of the country, in the Poltava region.

Earlier, the Air Force warned about a missile flying towards Myrhorod.

