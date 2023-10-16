Director of Archer Yaremenko: Council Committee supported us, leadership of Ministry of Defense confirmed contracts fulfillment by our company, in which NABU conducted searches

The head of the Archer company, Oleksandr Yaremenko, thanked Ukrainians for their massive support and said that the company was supported by a committee of the Verkhovna Rada, and the Ministry of Defense confirmed the fulfillment of contracts.

As Censor.NET informs, he wrote about it on Facebook.

Yaremenko noted: "Dear friends! Dear Ukrainians! Thank you for your strong support of Archer. If it weren't for you, they would destroy us...

Today: The Committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, to which I was invited, supported us.

The leadership of the Ministry of Defense confirmed at the committee that all contracts are closed, there are no questions.

I spoke at NABU (National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine), with Mr. Hizo Uhlava, listened and expressed my assumptions about this case.

On Friday, external surveillance was removed from the offices.

We are waiting for the results of the NABU investigation, the issue remains open.

From myself, I want to say the following. Ukraine will win! Powerful foreign companies will enter our market, enlisting the strong support of their countries, and that's good! The struggle for Ukrainian markets will not always be fair. Unfortunately, we do not have that support from our government, especially with private companies. We need to prepare and understand this.

The main thing we have is the support of our Ukrainians! Honor and thanks! Keep fighting and working to win!"

As previously reported by Censor.NET, NABU conducted a search of Ukraine's only manufacturer of cooled thermal imaging sights Archer.

The company is currently suspended. The company's management reports that they were surprised that copies of design drawings and documentation, as well as software, were made during the search. The company is asking for the equipment to be returned to work again.