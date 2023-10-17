White House has officially confirmed provision of ATACMS to Ukraine

Adrienne Watson, a representative of the US National Security Council, confirmed that the USA provided Ukraine with long-range ATACMS missiles.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to European Pravda.

It is noted that the USA "recently" provided Ukraine with an ATACMS type capable of operating at a distance of up to 165 kilometers.

"We believe that this will provide a significant strengthening of Ukraine's capabilities on the battlefield without risking our military readiness," Watson added.

She did not specify exactly how many missiles Ukraine received and whether they were the ones that struck the airfields in Berdiansk and Luhansk.

Earlier it was reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked helicopters and airfield equipment in Luhansk and Berdiansk.

After that, The Wall Street Journal reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit Russian troops with ATACMS missiles for the first time on Tuesday. However, where exactly they were used in the material is not specified. Later, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the use of ATACMS.