Military Recruitment Centre continues process of appointing military commissars and digitizing data of persons liable for military service, - Ground Forces of AFU

In the Military Recruitment Centre (MRC), the process of appointing new military commissars with combat experience continues.

This was announced by the head of the public relations service of the command of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Lieutenant Colonel Volodymyr Fito, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"We are talking about the implementation of the decision of the National Security and Defense Council to replace the regional heads of Military Recruitment Centres (MRCs). At the moment, this process is ongoing. The heads of the MRC are appointed by new servicemen who have military experience in combat operations, who have passed the inspection of the relevant anti-corruption bodies," Fito said.

Answering the question of how personnel rotations affect the work of the MRC, the representative of the Ground Forces noted that legislative changes expected by the military will improve the work of the recruitment centers.

"There are currently a number of draft laws regarding the work of the MRC that are under consideration in the Verkhovna Rada. One such draft law, which should improve the work of the MRC, is the introduction of synchronization of a single database of conscripts, our "Oberih" accounting system, with other registers of other state authorities. If this draft law is voted on, then in accordance with this, the "Oberih" system of accounting for conscripts will receive data from other registers - on marital status, education, the birth of children, profession, work and other necessary data," - explained Fito.

He noted that currently the system of registration of conscripts is 90% full, and the process of entering data from paper media to digital media continues.

"Now conscripts must personally appear at their MRCs in order to update their data, that is, appear physically and bring photocopies of certain documents," Fito said.

The lieutenant colonel also emphasized that only after the digitization of the data of conscripts and the adoption of the relevant draft law will it be possible to proceed to the process of synchronizing the "Oberih" accounting system with other state registers.

