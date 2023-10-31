Stoltenberg: There are no signs that Russia is planning peace

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said there is no indication that Russia is planning peace. He called on Allies to continue to support Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

Speaking at the 75th session of the Nordic Council, Stoltenberg said: "The invasion of Ukraine is a strategic defeat for Russia. The stronger Ukraine is on the battlefield, the stronger it will be at the negotiating table. And when the war is over, we must ensure that history does not repeat itself, that Russia does not continue to take away its pieces (territories) from Ukraine."

The Secretary-General recalled that all NATO countries agree that Ukraine should become a member of the alliance. "At the summit in Vilnius, we made three important decisions to make this happen. First, we've removed one of the two stages of the membership process. We have eliminated the requirement of the Membership Action Plan, and thus made the path much shorter. Secondly, we have created a completely new political platform. We have established the NATO-Ukraine Council, where we meet as equals for consultation and can make decisions. And thirdly, we have adopted a comprehensive package that guarantees full cooperation between Ukraine and NATO forces," he elaborated.

At the same time, Stoltenberg expressed confidence that investments in Ukraine's security "are also investments in our security." "If Putin wins in Ukraine, it will be a tragedy for Ukrainians. But it's also dangerous for us. This will make us more vulnerable. The message to Putin and other authoritarian leaders will be that if they use military force, they will get what they want," the Secretary-General explained.

Read more: Ukraine’s and Israel’s battles define global security of future, - Pentagon chief Austin

He also believes that the war in the Gaza Strip "should not lead to a weakening of our will and ability to maintain Ukraine." "A new winter is coming, and we should expect more attacks on energy supplies and other critical infrastructure. There is no indication that Russia is planning peace. On the contrary, they are planning a new war. Therefore, we must continue to support Ukraine. That means more weapons. And I say this because I want peace in Ukraine," Stoltenberg emphasized.

At the same time, the Secretary-General noted that it is Russian President Putin "who can stop the war today by stopping to attack his neighbor." "Ukraine does not have such an opportunity. If Ukraine stops defending itself, it will be occupied. And occupation is not peace," he stated.

Stoltenberg noted that Ukrainians are fighting "with courage and determination." "But courage doesn't stop bombs. Determination does not intercept missiles. This makes high-grade weapons and in large quantities. Tanks, air defense, fighter jets and ammunition. Our support matters," the NATO Secretary General is convinced.

Read more: Austin and Blinken’s reports in US Senate will be first markers of whether Biden administration will be able to get funds for Ukraine - WP

In this regard, he recalled that when Russia invaded Ukraine, there were fears that Kyiv would fall in a few days. "That didn't happen. Instead, Ukrainians liberated their land, returned half of the land that Russian troops seized during last year's invasion. Ukraine has survived as a nation. It has preserved its freedom and independence. And they can still choose their own path. This is a great victory. Russia lost. It has lost tens of thousands of soldiers, lost a large amount of military equipment. It has lost political influence and is becoming increasingly isolated," Stoltenberg said.