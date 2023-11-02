70% of Ukrainians believe that it is possible to criticize government during war, - KIIS survey. INFOGRAPHICS

In October 2023, 70% of Ukrainians believe that it is still necessary to criticize the government’s mistakes and wrong actions, as this is the only way to solve problems and improve the situation in the country.

This is evidenced by the results of a survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology, Censor.NET reports.

"70% of Ukrainians believe it is important to criticize possible wrong decisions of the authorities, while 25% insist on avoiding any disputes," KIIS said.

This opinion is shared by Ukrainians from all regions of the country.

The last time the Institute's sociologists asked Ukrainians this question was in May 2022. Back then, the situation was the opposite: 68% of Ukrainians believed that all disputes should be postponed. Only 26% insisted that criticism was acceptable.

"The demand for unity remains strong, and Ukrainians are against strife and conflict. Certain criticism of the population does not lead to a desire for immediate changes through elections (according to the latest KIIS data, 81% are against holding elections). The priority remains Victory," commented Anton Hrushetsky, Executive Director of the KIIS.

The survey was conducted from 30 September to 13 October via telephone interviews using a computer. 2007 respondents from all regions of Ukraine except Crimea were interviewed. The margin of error should not exceed 2.4%.