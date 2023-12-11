Hungary blocks all issues concerning Ukraine at EU summit

At the EU summit in Brussels, Hungary consistently blocks all issues related to Ukraine.

Radio Liberty correspondent Rikard Jozwiak wrote about this on his Twitter account, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

He noted that EU ambassadors in Brussels spent the entire day in meetings.

"EU ambassadors have been meeting all day today (Sunday) in Brussels. There is no movement because Hungary is still blocking everything related to Ukraine. If the issue is resolved, it will be brought up at the EU summit to be held on 14-15 December," Jozwiak said.

