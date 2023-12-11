ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
15461 visitors online
News World
14 061 81
Hungary (227) summit (172) European Union (2083)

Hungary blocks all issues concerning Ukraine at EU summit

News Censor.NET World

угорщина

At the EU summit in Brussels, Hungary consistently blocks all issues related to Ukraine.

Radio Liberty correspondent Rikard Jozwiak wrote about this on his Twitter account, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

He noted that EU ambassadors in Brussels spent the entire day in meetings.

"EU ambassadors have been meeting all day today (Sunday) in Brussels. There is no movement because Hungary is still blocking everything related to Ukraine. If the issue is resolved, it will be brought up at the EU summit to be held on 14-15 December," Jozwiak said.

Read more: Orban’s allies to push in US to cut aid to Ukraine - Guardian

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in YouTube
 
 