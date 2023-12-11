"Freezing "the war in Ukraine would be" freezing" of injustice - Baerbock

Despite the fact that the so-called "war fatigue" is growing in Europe, and support for Ukraine by Western countries is rapidly declining, freezing the war between Russia and Ukraine is the wrong approach.

This was written by German Foreign Minister of FRG Annalena Baerbock in a guest post in the newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, Censor.NET informs with the reference to Ukrinform.

Baerbock stressed the importance of helping Ukraine in the war against Russia before a discussion with EU counterparts in Brussels on Monday.

"Freezing "sounds technically, almost sterile. As if with it calm winter came, silence... In fact, no matter how much we all want to end the war, "freezing" the conflict would be "freezing" of injustice, " she said, adding that this should not happen.

To those who call for a freeze, the minister cited as an argument that this would deprive Ukraine of its sovereignty and identity. Besides, in this case, the Russian threat to the security of Europe will continue to exist.

"We do not support Ukraine only because of loyalty to a friend. We support it so it could release its people from hell. And because it is in our own security interests," the politician said.

According to her words, it was the brave men and women in Ukraine who prevented the spread of war to other European countries, such as Moldova. The claim about the ineffectiveness of international support is false, according to the head of the German Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Ukraine was able to liberate more than half of the territories occupied since February 2022 and transfer the Russian fleet to a state of defense in the Black Sea, Baerbock noted.

The ministers of foreign affairs of the EU countries gathered on December 11 in Brussels for the last regular meeting of this year. They will discuss the continuation of support for Ukraine in the war against Russia, including financial and military aid. Anna Luhrmann, Minister of State for European Affairs, will take part in the meeting from the federal government, since Baerbock herself is currently at the World Climate Conference in Dubai.

