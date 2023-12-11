Hostile missile shot down over Kryvy Rih district

This afternoon, on 11 December, an enemy missile was shot down over the Kryvy Rih district of the Dnipro region.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"The missile was shot down over Kryvy Rih district. It was shot down by defenders from the Vostok military group. Thank you," he said.

"As for the explosion heard during the air raid. Everything is fine. Thanks to the air defence!", - the head of the city defence council Oleksandr Vilkul informs on his Telegram channel.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the Nazis fired a missile towards Kryvy Rih, and explosions were heard in the city.

Read more: Ruscists fire missile towards Kryvy Rih, explosions are heard in city