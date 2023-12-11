ENG
Ruscists fired missiles toward Kryvyi Rih and Dnipro

For the second time in a day, Russian occupation forces fired missiles toward Kryvyi Rih and Dnipro.

This was reported by the Air Forces, Censor.NET reports.

Currently, an air raid alert has been announced in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

The Air Force also reported a missile fired at Dnipro.

Earlier today, the Air Force reported that a missile had been launched toward Kryvyi Rih.

Later, the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration reported that the missile was shot down.

