Russians are forcibly mobilizing farmers in southern Ukraine – DIU

Russians have intensified mechanisms of forced mobilization in the occupied communities of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

This is reported in the telegram channel of the Main Directorate of Intelligence, Censor.NET reports.

"At the moment, the Chekists (Individual associated with Chekism, a term relating to the authoritarianism of Soviet and post-Soviet secret police agencies - ed. note) are paying special attention to farmers: the Russians have sent written demands to all men of military age to immediately register for military service in a number of settlements," the statement said.

The DIU notes that in case of non-compliance with the directive, agricultural enterprises or individual farmers will be punished with fines of 400 thousand rubles (about $4500). However, payment of this amount does not guarantee avoidance of participation in the war against Ukraine in the ranks of the army of the aggressor state of Russia.

"Ultimatums, threats and repressions against the population that remains on the enslaved Ukrainian lands are Moscow's systemic criminal policy," the statement said.

The intensification of forced mobilization, which Russians are now implementing in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, is caused by the need to cover the loss of personnel and the decline in support for the war among the Russian population.

"Since the Kremlin's "technologists" currently consider it impossible to announce a large-scale wave of mobilization in Russia in order not to worsen the social background before the so-called "Putin's elections," the male civilian population in the occupation is again under a wave of pressure," the department adds.

According to intelligence, all men aged 18 to 65, and often 16- and 17-year-olds, are under the threat of forced mobilization.

