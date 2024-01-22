ENG
Enemy X-59 missile destroyed in Mykolaiv region - Southern Defence Forces

In the Mykolaiv region, air defence forces destroyed an X-59 guided missile fired by Russians from a Su-34 fighter jet.

This was reported by the Southern Defence Forces, Censor.NET reports.

"During an air alert related to the activity of enemy tactical aviation in southern Ukraine, a Russian Su-34 fighter jet fired an Х-59 guided missile.

Air defence forces destroyed the missile in the Mykolaiv region.

The falling wreckage of the downed missile started a fire in the ceiling of an unused building. The fire was promptly extinguished by SES specialists," the statement said.

As noted, there was no information about the victims.

