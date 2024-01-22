Enemy X-59 missile destroyed in Mykolaiv region - Southern Defence Forces
News Censor.NET War in Ukraine
In the Mykolaiv region, air defence forces destroyed an X-59 guided missile fired by Russians from a Su-34 fighter jet.
This was reported by the Southern Defence Forces, Censor.NET reports.
"During an air alert related to the activity of enemy tactical aviation in southern Ukraine, a Russian Su-34 fighter jet fired an Х-59 guided missile.
Air defence forces destroyed the missile in the Mykolaiv region.
The falling wreckage of the downed missile started a fire in the ceiling of an unused building. The fire was promptly extinguished by SES specialists," the statement said.
As noted, there was no information about the victims.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...