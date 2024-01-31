Kniazev, who was released on bail, is released from custody - SAPO

Former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Vsevolod Kniazev, who is suspected of bribe-taking on an especially large scale, was released from custody after posting UAH 18.16 million bail.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SAPO press service.

"The decision of the HACC imposed procedural obligations on the said suspect, including: not to leave Kyiv without the permission of the detective, prosecutor and court, to deposit his passport for traveling abroad and other documents entitling him to leave and enter Ukraine, as well as to wear an electronic control device," the statement said.

In case of failure to fulfill the obligations, the bail may be collected as state revenue.

The SAPO reminded that the issue of appealing to the HCJ with a motion to remove Kniazev from the administration of justice in connection with the prosecution is currently being decided.

Earlier it was reported that 18.168 million UAH bail was paid for Kniazev. According to the lawyer, this was done by friends of the former Chief Justice.

Read more: Former Chief Justice Kniazev remanded in custody, bail reduced to UAH 20 million

The case of the former head of the Supreme Court Vsevolod Kniazev

On May 16, the NABU and the SAPO announced that they had uncovered a scheme to take bribes from the Supreme Court leadership and judges. Law enforcers detained the current head of the Court, Kniazev, and seized $2.7 million. Later, the SAPO notified Kniazev and his accomplice, a lawyer, of suspicion.

On the same day, the Supreme Court plenum voted to pass a motion of no confidence in Chief Justice Vsevolod Kniazev.

The HCJ authorized Kniazev's arrest. The court arrested him with the possibility of bail of 107 million 360 thousand hryvnias.

On May 31, the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court refused to release former Supreme Court Chief Justice Vsevolod Kniazev, suspected of taking a bribe but reduced the alternative bail from UAH 107.3 million to UAH 75 million.

On September 5, the High Anti-Corruption Court reduced Kniazev's bail for the second time, from UAH 75 million to UAH 55 million. The next time the bail was reduced on September 26 - from UAH 55 million to UAH 45 million. On November 2, the bail was reduced to UAH 35 million. On December 21, the bail was reduced from UAH 27 million to UAH 20 million.

On December 27, 2023, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv found former Supreme Court Chairman Vsevolod Kniazev guilty of violating the legal restrictions on receiving gifts. In addition, the court ordered Kniazev to pay a fine of UAH 2,550 and also confiscated a gift of UAH 906,600.27.

Read more: Prosecutor Omelchenko, who was head in Kniazev case, was reduced in SAPO