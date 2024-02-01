There are no problems with "fatigue" from Ukraine. We are now tired of Orban - Tusk

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk criticized the "selfish game" of his Hungarian colleague Viktor Orbán.

He stated this before the meeting of the European Council, Censor.NET informs with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"I mean, there are definitely no problems with the so-called fatigue from Ukraine. We now have fatigue from Orbán in Brussels. We need to solve so many problems. Look at the streets not only in Brussels," he emphasized.

Tusk said that today it is necessary to strengthen unity around Ukraine, which is fighting against Russia and its aggressive policy.

"I cannot understand, cannot accept this very strange and very selfish game of Viktor Orbán. And there is no room for compromise on our principles, such as the rule of law, and of course there is no room for compromise on the issue of Ukraine. And therefore, what we can offer Viktor Orbán, as always, is to treat him fairly, in accordance with our rules and procedures, and nothing more," the prime minister added.

