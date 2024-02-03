Ruscists attacked DTEK thermal power plant, equipment was damaged

The enemy attacked the DTEK thermal power plant on the night of February 3.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of DTEK.

As noted, fortunately, there were no casualties.

"Equipment has been seriously damaged. At the moment, energy workers are eliminating the consequences of the shelling. We are doing everything possible to maintain the reliable operation of Ukrainian energy systems," DTEK said in a statement.

What is known about the Shahed attack on the night of February 3

As the Air Force informed, 9 out of 14 enemy "Shaheds" were destroyed. As a result of the drone attack, there are hits in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Schedules of emergency shutdowns are introduced in Kryvyi Rih after the night attack by "Shaheds".

There were no hits in the South.