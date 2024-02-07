As result of Russian attack in Kyiv, there are 9 victims, 8 people are hospitalized (updated)

A Russian missile attack on Kyiv injured 9 people, including a pregnant woman.

This was announced by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko in his telegram-channel, Censor.NET reports.

"Three people have already been hospitalized in Holosiivskyi district. Doctors are working near the house where the fire started as a result of an enemy attack," Klitschko said.

"Emergency services are now working in Holosiivskyi district. They are extinguishing the fire on several floors of an 18-storey building. A fire is also being extinguished in a service station building. In Dniprovskyi district, debris damaged high-voltage lines. In total, six people have been injured in the capital as a result of the enemy attack. - Three of them are in Dniprovskyi district, two of them were hospitalized. And three people were taken to the hospital from Holosiivskyi district," Klitschko said.

"The number of victims of the attack on the capital is increasing. So far, 9 people have been injured.

Six people have been hospitalized from a high-rise building in Holosiivskyi district. Among them there is a pregnant woman. Emergency services are working at the scene. Two more victims were hospitalized in Dniprovsky district. And one of them was treated on the spot," Klitschko said at 9:13 a.m.

Earlier, it was reported that there was a fire in an apartment building in the Holosiivskyi district, cars and service stations were also on fire.

What is known about the Russian missile attack on the morning of February 7

As reported, on the morning of February 7, air alert was raised across Ukraine, Tu-95MS aircraft were launched.

It was also reported that air defense was operating in Kyiv on the morning of February 7.

