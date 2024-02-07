Russian missile attack on Kyiv: in Holosiivskyi district apartment building, cars and service station premises are on fire (updated)

During the Russian missile attack on Kyiv, a building in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv caught fire.

This was announced by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko in his telegram-channel.

"The fire and rescue unit is heading to the Holosiivskyi district, where a building has preliminarily caught fire," Klitschko said.

"In the Holosiivskyi district, there is a preliminary fire in an apartment building. A fire and rescue unit is on its way. And in the Dniprovskyi district of the capital, there are currently two victims. Both of them were treated by medics on the spot," Klitschko later clarified.

"Cars and service stations are on fire in Holosiivskyi district. All services are at the scene. There have been no appeals to the medical service so far," Klitschko said as of 8:24 a.m.

"According to preliminary information, a building caught fire as a result of a missile strike on Kyiv in the Holosiivskyi district. The information is being clarified. Power lines were damaged in Dniprovskyi district. The number of consumers without electricity is being checked. Operational services are working. The data of the operational summary is being updated.

The air raid alert continues. Stay in shelters!" said Serhiy Popko, Head of KCMA.

What is known about the Russian missile attack on the morning of February 7

As reported, on the morning of February 7, air alert was raised across Ukraine, Tu-95MS aircraft were launched.

It was also reported that air defense was operating in Kyiv on the morning of February 7.

