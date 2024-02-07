Group of enemy missiles moves towards Kyiv - Air Force

At the moment, a group of enemy missiles has changed course and is heading for Kyiv!

This was reported by Censor.NET with the reference to the press center of Air Force Command.

"A group of missiles has changed the course, it is moving to Kyiv! The remaining groups continue to move along the southwestern course," the statement said.

"Rockets are near Boryspil! A group of missiles towards Kyiv is along the Dnieper channel from the south, "Air Force adds

As reported, on the morning of February 7, air alert was raised across Ukraine, Tu-95MS aircraft were launched.

It was also reported that air defense was operating in Kyiv on the morning of February 7.

