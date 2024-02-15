Russia launches another missile strike (updated)
On the morning of February 15, an air alert was announced throughout Ukraine
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Air Force of AFU
Russia launched TU-95MS and "Kalibr" missiles from the sea.
Around 5.44 a.m., the first X-101 missiles with TU-95MS entered through Sumy region and are headed for Kyiv region.
Air defense is operating in the regions.
6:00 a.m. - Missiles are maneuvering from Kyiv region to Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, and Zhytomyr regions.
6:05 a.m. - a group of missiles in your direction, Rivne
6:08 a.m. - a guided missile, probably an X-59, in the direction of Dnipro!
6:10 a.m. - missiles are in the Vinnytsia region in the eastern direction.
6:12 a.m. - enemy attacks Kyiv with ballistic missiles
6:13 a.m. - explosions are heard in Dnipropetrovsk region and in Kyiv
6:22 a.m. - explosions are in Volyn region
6:31 a.m. - explosions are heard in Lviv region
7.02 a.m. - Air alert is lifted in most regions of Ukraine.
