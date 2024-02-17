Zelenskyy: We will do everything to bring Ukraine closer to NATO

Ukraine’s main goal is to become a member of NATO, and our country will do everything to move closer to membership and strengthen relations with its allies, especially in security and armaments.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this during a panel discussion at Ukraine in the World Munich Security Conference, Censor.NET reports citing the press centre of the Presidential Office.

"What do we expect from the Alliance? The Vilnius Summit was important. We started working. We have the Council, which is a real practical platform for discussion and assistance," the head of state said, answering questions from the panelists.

Also, according to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on the sidelines of the Vilnius NATO Summit, the Group of Seven discussed and adopted a Joint Declaration on Support for Ukraine, which was joined by about 30 countries. And bilateral agreements on security guarantees for Ukraine have already been signed with three states. Therefore, as the President noted, the NATO Summit in Vilnius brought a positive result for our country.

"Specific weapons, specific money, specific terms. I think it is important," he added.

As for the invitation to join the Alliance, the Head of State emphasised that it was the main goal of Ukraine.

"Our goal is to become a member of NATO. I believe we deserve it. We will do everything to bring Ukraine closer to the Alliance," Zelenskyy said.

He noted that inviting Ukraine to join NATO is an allied decision and that not all leaders support it yet. Therefore, work will continue in this direction.

"In any case, we expect to strengthen our relations, strengthening in terms of weapons. Probably, for us today, arms packages, air defence packages, I will say frankly, are the most important. Especially from those states that are hesitant to invite us to NATO," the President of Ukraine said.