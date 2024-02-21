Ihnat: Seven downed planes are serious blow to Russia’s image

Each enemy aircraft destroyed by Ukraine is a significant loss for Russia.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Yurii Ihnat, a spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the air of the United News telethon.

"Each destroyed aircraft is a significant loss for Russia. Firstly, these are pilots. Secondly, it is modern equipment that is constantly attacking us using new missiles and other means of destruction," said Ihnat.

He noted that 7 downed planes are certainly a serious blow to Russia's image and a serious argument for pilots that they should not stick their noses close to the Ukrainian border.

Read more: Russia has 1500 combat aircraft. They also have enough helicopters, - Ihnat