Air defense destroys 8 out of 10 "Shaheds" - Air Force

On the night of February 22, Russians attacked Ukraine with 10 Shaheds and an X-31P missile.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Air Force of AFU.

"Eight drones were destroyed in Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv regions," the statement said.

According to Philip Pronin, head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, the occupiers attacked the region with several groups of UAVs

"The sounds of explosions were heard in Myrhorod district. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties and no damage," said the head of the regional military administration.

