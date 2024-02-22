Almost half of Poles believe that Russia may attack Poland

Almost half of Poles believe to some extent that Russia’s war against Ukraine could expand to their country.

This is evidenced by the results of a poll conducted by United Surveys for RMF FM and Dziennik Gazeta Prawna, Censor.NET reports with reference to European Pravda.

Up to 47% of respondents believe that Russia's attack on Poland is likely. This is 16 percentage points more than in a similar poll conducted in May 2023.

Of these, 12% are convinced that such an attack will occur. More than 35% think an attack is more likely.

Slightly more than 38% of respondents disagree with the thesis that Putin's troops may aggress against Warsaw.

Given that the number of undecideds remains almost unchanged in the latest and last year's polls, it is obvious that Poles, closely monitoring the military situation, are becoming more pessimistic, sociologists say.