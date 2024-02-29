Absence of A-50 in sky helps to destroy Russian aircraft - Ihnat

For four days now, there have been no Russian A-50 long-range radar detection and control aircraft in the air, making it easier for air defence forces to operate.

This was stated by the Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat during a telethon, Censor.NET reports.

"It's been four days since the A-50 has been in the airspace. The occupiers have come to the conclusion that there is no point in roaming around our Azov Sea. Thus, they have moved away. It is clear that the enemy receives less information about our radar stations and air defence systems that emit radiation. The enemy detects the latter with the help of an airborne radar, which is the A-50," said Ihnat.

According to the spokesperson, thanks to the A-50, Russians can track air targets on the territory of our country in real time, including our pilots who strike at terrorists every day.

"Therefore, the importance of the disappearance of these aircraft (A-50), even temporarily, is a good sign for us. Perhaps it even helps to some extent to work out how to target Russian aircraft with our own means. The reduction of those aircraft (A-50) is definitely a positive thing," he added.

As a reminder, on 29 February, Ukrainian air defence forces destroyed two more Russian Su-34s.

Destruction of A-50

On the night of 15 February 2024, information emerged about the downing of Russian A-50 and IL-22M aircraft over the Azov Sea. Experts noted that the destruction of the Russian A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft is a unique case in the history of warfare and a strong reputational blow to the Russian army.

On 23 February, the Ukrainian military shot down another Russian A-50 aircraft over the Azov Sea.

