Enemy will not use its aircraft close to combat line and our borders for some time - Ihnat commented on shooting down 10 Russian aircraft

The Russians will not use aviation close to the frontline and the Ukrainian border in the near future, due to the loss of 10 aircraft over the past 10 days.

This was stated by the spokesman for the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yurii Ihnat, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"Indeed, thanks to a planned operation, a successful operation of the Defense Forces, under the leadership of the Air Force Commander, a number of aircraft were shot down, which is really impressive. Especially the A-50, especially the A-50U, which is an airborne radar, a long-range radar detection aircraft that helps to monitor the radar situation deep inside our country. Of course, this will reduce the enemy's capabilities. And the enemy, let's say, will not use its aircraft close to the line of combat and our borders for some time, although it continues to do so, but Russian pilots are not approaching as close as they used to," Ihnat said.

He commented on the downing of the A-50 aircraft by the Ukrainian Defense Forces, noting that "it has been three days since it has not been seen in the airspace."

Watch more: Combat work of Ukrainian crews of Mi-17V-5 and Mi-8MT helicopters in Bakhmut direction. VIDEO