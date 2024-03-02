Ukrainian Air Force shoot down Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber
The Ukrainian Air Force confirmed the downing of a Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber.
This was announced by the Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Censor.NET reports.
"Regarding the combat work reported an hour ago. The Eastern Air Command confirms the downing of a Su-34 fighter-bomber. Unfortunately, only one," he wrote.
