Enemy launched missile in direction of Dnipro, it was shot down by air defence - Air Force (updated)
On the afternoon of 4 March, the enemy launched a missile in the direction of Dnipro.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Air Force Command.
"The missile was fired in the direction of Dnipro," the statement said.
No details are currently known.
Later it became known that the missile was destroyed in the Dnipro district.
