Canadian Parliament calls on government to transfer decommissioned CRV7 missiles to Ukraine

The House of Commons Standing Committee on National Defense has called for the transfer of decommissioned CRV7 missiles to Ukraine, which are in the Canadian Armed Forces’ inventory.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, this is stated in the report of the Standing Committee on National Defense of the House of Commons of Canada.

"Given the urgent need of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for ammunition and the fact that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have officially requested that Canada transfer surplus CRV7 missiles to Ukraine to help them defend their sovereign territory from Russia's illegal invasion, and given that the Canadian Armed Forces have 83,000 CRV7 missiles that are due to be decommissioned and will require taxpayer money to dispose of, the Committee requests the House of Commons to request that the Government of Canada immediately transfer the surplus CRV7 missiles to the Armed Forces of Ukraine free of charge, provided they are in good condition and safe for transportation," the document says.

Read more: Enemy launched missile in direction of Dnipro, it was shot down by air defence - Air Force (updated)

As reported, the Canadian Armed Forces have 83,303 CRV7 missiles in service, which were developed in the 1980s and decommissioned in the early 2000s. Three years ago, the government signed a contract to dispose of them over several years. The Canadian Ministry of Defense has said that they are considering these missiles as part of a possible future military assistance package, but not all missiles have warheads. Nevertheless, Ukraine is calling on Canada to transfer the munitions as soon as possible. This position is supported by the Canadian opposition.

At the end of last month, Canadian Defense Minister Bill Blair said that Canada was still studying how useful the decommissioned CRV7 missiles would be for Ukraine and how to safely transport them.

Read more: Canada imposes new sanctions against Russia: list includes suppliers of components for "Kalibrs" and drones