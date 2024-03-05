18 out of 22 Shaheds were destroyed - Air Force

On the night of 5 March 2024, the enemy attacked with 22 Shahed-type attack drones. Launch areas Balaklava - Crimea.

This was reported by Censor.NET citing the press center of Air Force Command.

As noted, anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces were involved in repelling the air attack.

As a result of combat operations, air defence destroyed 18 "Shaheds" within Odesa region.

Attack by "Shaheds" on the night of 5 March

As Censor.NET reported, on the night of 5 March, drones manoeuvred over residential and industrial areas of Odesa, hitting a building of a recreational facility.

Earlier it was reported that on the night of 5 March, explosions were heard during an enemy attack using UAVs in Odesa. The day before, the Air Force reported that the Shaheds were moving from the Black Sea towards Odesa region.