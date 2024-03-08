NATO is determined to stand up to Russia - Trudeau

The North Atlantic Alliance is determined to stand together against Russia’s violations of international law.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said this when commenting on Sweden's official accession to NATO, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine has shaken the world. As Russia continues to violate human rights, attack democracy and undermine the rules-based international order, working with allies to uphold our shared values is more important than ever, and NATO's resolve is stronger than ever," Trudeau said.

See more: Ukraine signs security agreement with Canada. PHOTOS

He recalled that Canada was the first country in the world to ratify Sweden's membership in NATO. "This is a testament to the strong bonds between our people, our shared values and our commitment to strengthening transatlantic security," the Prime Minister said.

Trudeau added that Canada's membership in NATO was "a cornerstone of our security and defence policy". "As we welcome Sweden to the Alliance, we know that together we will respond to the greatest challenges of our time," he said.

Read more: NATO launches large-scale military training Nordic Response 24 near Russian border

As Censor.NET reported, on 7 March, Sweden officially became the new 32nd member of the North Atlantic Alliance.