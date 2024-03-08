Zelenskyy: Russia’s participation in inaugural Peace Summit is not expected

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says that Ukraine is not considering the possibility of Russian representatives attending the inaugural Peace Summit to be held in Switzerland.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"Today we talked a lot about our Peace Formula. I am grateful for the support of Mr. President. I informed Mr. President about the preparation of the global Peace Summit at the level of leaders, which is being organized in Switzerland - the inaugural Peace Summit," Zelenskyy said during a press conference with the Turkish President in Istanbul.

According to Zelenskyy, "it is obvious that Turkey's special role deserves to be demonstrated by your country's leadership at the Peace Summit and in the joint work of the world majority to fully implement the Peace Formula."

"As for the format of the inaugural summit itself, we do not see any representatives of Russia at this summit. We do not see how people who block, destroy and kill everything can be invited. We want to get a result. The result is a fair peace, and it is fair for Ukraine," the President of Ukraine said.

Therefore, Zelenskyy said, "first, the civilized countries of the world will develop a detailed plan and will have results. And only then will they involve representatives of Russia - those who are ready for a just peace."

Earlier, during a press conference with Zelenskyy, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkey was ready to host a peace summit with the participation of Russia.

