Zaluzhnyi was declared unfit for army service after passing MMC - mass media

The former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, was declared unfit for military service after passing the military medical examination, so in February he wrote a letter of resignation from the military service

This was reported by sources of ZN.UA, Censor.NET informs.

As noted, after Zaluzhnyi was dismissed from his post by the President's decision, he was placed at the disposal of the Minister of Defence. Defence Minister Umerov did not offer any significant military position adequate to Zaluzhnyi's level of training and experience, nor did President Zelenskyy offer it earlier.

Under these circumstances, General Zaluzhnyi decided to resign from military service to have the opportunity and right to pursue other activities. It is not known whether the Minister of Defence signed the report after the President announced his intention to send Valeriy Zaluzhnyi as ambassador to London.

The several-week delay in resolving the issue was due to the fact that after the adoption of the law with the new list of military ranks, the relevant changes to the regulatory framework, in particular in presidential decrees, were not completed; therefore, there is no legal clarity on who should dismiss Zaluzhnyi with the rank of General from military service - the Minister of Defence by order or the President by decree, as previously dismissed Generals of the Ukrainian Army.

On the one hand, the former experienced commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine's retirement from military service during the war, and at an extremely tense stage, is untimely. On the other hand, being at the disposal of the Minister of Defence, without a proper area of responsibility and influence on the situation in the army, also makes no sense.

According to the current legislation, after two months of being at the disposal of the minister, the payment of financial support, except for the salary according to military rank, is stopped. For General Zaluzhnyi, who has the highest military rank, this is UAH 1,762 per month.