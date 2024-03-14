Enemy drone hits residential building in Vinnytsia region - RMA
An enemy drone hit a residential building in the Vinnytsia region.
This was reported by the head of the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration Serhii Borzov, Censor.NET reports.
"A UAV hit a residential building in Vinnytsia region. Three people were hospitalized. Relevant services are working at the scene," the official said.
Earlier, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the movement of "Shahed" in the direction of Vinnytsia and Cherkasy regions.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password