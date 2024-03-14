Enemy drone hits residential building in Vinnytsia region - RMA

An enemy drone hit a residential building in the Vinnytsia region.

This was reported by the head of the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration Serhii Borzov, Censor.NET reports.

"A UAV hit a residential building in Vinnytsia region. Three people were hospitalized. Relevant services are working at the scene," the official said.

Earlier, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the movement of "Shahed" in the direction of Vinnytsia and Cherkasy regions.

