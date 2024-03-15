Accession to EU: European Commission starts screening Ukrainian financial legislation

On March 14, the European Commission launched an official screening of Ukraine’s financial legislation. This is Chapter 9 "Financial Services" of the negotiating framework for Ukraine’s accession to the EU.

The screening involves analyzing the degree of compliance of national legislation with the acts of the European Union.

The screening consists of two stages. At the first stage, representatives of the European Commission present the key acts of EU law under the negotiating chapters and answer questions from the candidate state.

At the second stage, the candidate state presents the state of implementation of EU legislation under the negotiated chapters and plans to harmonize national legislation with European law by the time of full membership in the EU.

An explanatory meeting has already been held on negotiating Title 9, Financial Services, which is coordinated by the National Bank of Ukraine.

The section deals with the EU legal acts on:

prudential regulation and supervision of banks,

recovery and resolution of banks, deposit guarantee system,

insurance,

sustainable finance,

digital finance (including virtual assets),

the securities market and investment services.

"We will make every effort to pass the screening as soon as possible," commented NBU Deputy Governor Serhii Nikolaichuk.



