Missile attack on Odesa: death toll rises to 20 (updated)

The death toll from the Russian missile attack on Odesa on the afternoon of March 15 has risen to 20. There are 73 wounded.

The Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andrii Kostin announced this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"Russia does not stop terrorizing Odesa. As of 5 p.m., we already know about 19 dead and 73 injured as a result of the enemy's regular missile attacks. Among the victims and injured are local residents, medics, and employees of the State Emergency Service," he said.

According to Kostin, the second attack took place when emergency services were providing assistance to the victims of the first attack.

Law enforcement officers and prosecutors are recording the consequences of another insidious war crime by the aggressor. Criminal proceedings have been initiated over the violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder.

At 19:20: The State Emergency Service reports that the death toll has risen to 20.

As a reminder, on March 15, Russian occupants launched missile attacks on Odesa. It is known about 19 dead and 73 wounded. Among the dead are rescuers, medics and local residents. March 16 is declared a day of mourning in Odesa.

As a result of a Russian missile strike on Odesa on March 15, the commander of the Tsunami battalion of the National Police, Oleksandr Gostishchev, was killed.

In January 2023, Censor.NET published an interview with Oleksandr Hostishchev, who spoke about the de-occupation of the Kherson region.