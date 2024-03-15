Scholz announces creation of long-range rocket artillery coalition for Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announces the creation of a long-range rocket artillery coalition for Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Der Spiegel.

As noted, he said this after a meeting with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and French President Emmanuel Macron in Berlin.

According to Scholz, the coalition for the procurement of rocket artillery will be formed within the Ramstein contact group.

In addition, the members of the Weimar Triangle agreed to expand the production of military equipment for Ukraine.

"From now on, we will buy more weapons for Ukraine all over the world. We will also expand the production of military equipment through cooperation with partners in Ukraine," Scholz said.

To recap, Ukraine's allies have already created several coalitions focused on building up its Air Force and information technology capabilities. These include a tank coalition, an armored personnel carrier coalition, a mine action coalition, an F-16 aircraft transfer coalition led by the United States, an air defense coalition, an IT coalition, and a drone coalition.