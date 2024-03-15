European Commission on Russian missile strike on Odesa: "Another evidence of barbaric nature of Putin’s aggression"

The EU responded to the Russian occupation forces’ missile attack on Odesa, which killed and injured dozens of people.

European Commission spokesman Peter Stano wrote about this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

He called the strike on civilian targets "extremely horrific and deadly," noting that the Russians struck civilian targets again with a missile even when rescuers arrived to save people.

"Another testament to the barbaric nature of Putin's aggression. All those responsible will be brought to justice," Stano wrote.

Russian attack on Odesa on March 15

As a reminder, on March 15, Russian occupants launched missile attacks on Odesa. It is known about 19 dead and 73 wounded. Among the dead are rescuers, medics and local residents. March 16 is declared a day of mourning in Odesa.

As a result of a Russian missile strike on Odesa on March 15, the commander of the Tsunami battalion of the National Police, Oleksandr Gostishchev, was killed.

