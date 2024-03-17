I want to help Germany provide Taurus to Ukraine - Schapps

British Defence Secretary Grant Shapps noted that Germany has provided significant assistance to Ukraine, but that it should decide to transfer Taurus missiles.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Sunday Times.

Shapps was commenting on the leaked conversation between German generals about the possible provision of Taurus missiles to Ukraine.

He believes that the Russian side made this conversation public to "shame the Germans and make them not send their Taurus missiles to Ukraine".

"I also want to help Germany to provide long-range Taurus missiles... Of course, it makes absolute sense to have them available during the war that is currently going on in continental Europe against a dictator who has seized a democratic country. What are we waiting for, folks?" Shapps said.

He added that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the British delegation that "he pressed Scholz on the issue of Taurus missiles, but was categorically refused".

As a reminder, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is actively opposing the transfer of long-range Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine. Recently, the Bundestag once again failed to vote on long-range Taurus missiles for Ukraine.