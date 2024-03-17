Czech Republic to propose ban on grain imports from Russia to Europe at EU summit - media

The Czech Republic will propose at next week’s European Council meeting to ban imports of Russian and Belarusian grain to the European Union.

This was stated by Czech Minister of Agriculture Marek Vyborny on Czech Television, Censor.NET reports citing Novinky.

"We will insist that grains and oilseeds be included in the sanctions list and not enter Europe," Vyborny said.

Prime Minister Petr Fiala will present the Czech Republic's position at the European Council meeting next week.

According to Eurostat, the EU imported 1.5 million tonnes of grain from Russia last year, more than before the war in Ukraine. For example, Spain, which had a poor harvest, imported many times more.

"There is no reason why we should support the aggressor by buying Russian grain in Europe," Vyborny said.

According to the minister, there is no danger that food prices will rise fundamentally after a possible ban on Russian grain imports.

"The Czech Republic has surpluses for export, and there were surpluses all over the world," the minister added.

Margita Baláštyková, a member of the parliamentary committee on agriculture from the opposition ANO movement, would support a ban, but she said it would be difficult to enforce.

"Customs checks will have to be carried out, wagons will have to be sealed, otherwise traders will be able to get around it," she said.