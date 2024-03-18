Media: 50 Ukrainian pilots to be trained on F-16 fighter-jets in Romania

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis approved the training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets at a training centre in Romania. He also allowed the transport of certain weapons for Ukraine through Romania.

This was reported by Digi24, Censor.NET informs.

As noted, Iohannis informed the parliament by letter that he had given permission for the transit of military aid to Ukraine from Finland, as well as for about 50 Ukrainian soldiers to train in Romania.

The issue is to be considered at a meeting of the leaders of both houses of the Romanian parliament on Monday. The vote in the hall is to take place at the next joint plenary session.

Read more: Ukrainian pilots are already practicing strikes on ground and air targets on F-16 fighters - Ihnat

The publication notes that this refers to the training of Ukrainians who will work with F-16 fighters at the European F-16 Training Centre (EFTC) at the Fătesti Air Force Base. This is a newly created centre, and Romanian pilots have been training there since January.

According to Digi24's sources, Ukrainian pilots are expected to arrive at the base in the summer.

Read more: F-16 fighters will be delivered to Ukraine by summer, delay in delivery due to technical reasons only - Danish Prime Minister Frederiksen