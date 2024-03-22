ENG
Cabinet of Ministers approves formation of Aviation Center at SSU

The government approved the formation of the Aviation Center at the Security Service of Ukraine.

This was announced by the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, Censor.NET reports.

"The proposal of the Security Service of Ukraine to establish a budgetary institution, the Aviation Center of the Security Service of Ukraine, has been approved," he said.

The explanatory note states that this institution will fulfill the tasks set by the SSU to "protect the sovereignty, constitutional order, territorial integrity, prevent and solve offenses against peace and security of mankind, terrorism, in particular in the areas of combat operations, together with the Armed Forces and other military formations."

