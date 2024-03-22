U.S. should support Ukraine until it becomes member of EU and NATO - Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Cardin

There is significant support for Ukraine in the U.S. Congress from both parties, and there is an understanding that America must continue to support Ukrainians not only during the war, but also after it ends, until the country realizes its aspirations to join the EU and NATO.

This was stated in an address to the participants of the Kyiv Security Forum by Chairman of the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations Ben Cardin, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"It is important not only to support you in these efforts today, but we must support Ukraine in the future, help your country recover from the ashes of this war, and ensure long-term and lasting peace throughout Europe. This means supporting you every step of the way until you become a member of NATO and the European Union," the U.S. senator emphasized.

Read more: We have to strengthen Ukraine and show Putin that he will not get his way - Stoltenberg

He assured that many representatives of both parties are "deeply concerned" about the fate of Ukraine and support the struggle of Ukrainians to defeat Russia.

In this context, he emphasized the importance of passing a bill by both houses of the U.S. Congress that provides more than 60 billion euros in support for Ukraine.

"I am proud that we in the Senate passed this document on a bipartisan basis. Now it's time for the House of Representatives to take it to the finish line," the Senate committee chairman emphasized.

Read more: Sweden officially becomes 32nd member of NATO

Cardin also praised the reforms implemented in Ukraine during the war and the courage of Ukrainians who continue to resist the Russian invasion.