In early March, the United States passed on to the Russian side detailed information about a potential terrorist attack in a crowded area near Moscow based on intelligence and surveillance data on the ISIS group.

This was stated by US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"We warned the Russian government in early March of a planned terrorist attack in Moscow that potentially targeted crowds, including concerts," said the US Foreign Service spokesman.

Miller noted that the American side had privately warned the Russians based on intelligence and surveillance data as part of its obligation to warn allies and adversaries of the threat of terrorist attacks.

In addition, the State Department spokesperson noted that the United States issued a warning to its citizens on March 7 about a possible terrorist attack in Moscow.

Miller also recalled that a few months ago, the United States also warned the Iranian government about a potential terrorist attack by ISIS, which also later occurred on Iranian territory.

As a reminder, on the evening of March 22, a shooting took place at the Crocus City Hall in the Moscow region. Later, a fire broke out in the building. On the morning of March 23, the head of the FSB reported to Putin that 11 people had been detained, including "all 4 terrorists." According to recent reports, 139 people died in the shooting at Crocus City Hall in the Moscow region.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin says that the terrorists who opened fire at the Crocus City Hall concert hall intended to flee to Ukraine.