Scandal in Hungary over audio recording of corruption in Orban’s government. PHOTOS

Hungary has released an audio recording in which the voice of former Justice Minister Judit Varga is heard. The official allegedly confirms the conspiracy of Hungarian government officials to conceal corruption.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the AR agency.

The recording was made public by Peter Magyar, who is Varga's ex-husband and now an active oppositionist and opponent of Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Magyar, a former political insider, says he released the conversation to expose the extent of corruption in Hungary among officials and the government.

He posted the recording on Facebook and YouTube on Tuesday morning, in which Varga's voice describes how other government officials had evidence removed from court records to hide their role in corrupt business deals.

"They told the prosecutors what to seize," Varga says on the recording, which Magyar says he made during a conversation in the ex-spouses' apartment.

On Tuesday morning, Magyar handed over the recording to the prosecutor's office to be used as evidence in the investigation.

Varga also did not remain silent and accused her ex-husband of domestic violence and said that she had made the statement under pressure. "I said what he wanted to hear to get away as quickly as possible. In such a situation, anyone can say something they don't mean in a state of fear," Varga wrote.

Magyar denied her accusations in a separate post on his Facebook page.

During a speech in Budapest on 15 March, Magyar told a large audience that he wanted to form a new party to challenge Orban.

Many in Hungary are critical of the current government and consider the country's political system to be a deeply entrenched autocracy.

Magyar spoke out against official corruption in Hungary, accusing Orban of helping the oligarchic system. In particular, he accused Antal Rogan, the head of Prime Minister Orban's department, of corruption.

The published record indicates Rogan's alleged involvement in corruption schemes and also shows that Rogan led efforts to alter evidence in court.