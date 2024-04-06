At night, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones, there was threat to several regions

On the night of April 6, the Russian occupiers launched missiles from Tu-95MS aircraft over Ukraine, air targets were fixed in a number of regions.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.

In particular, the Air Force informed about the movement of a cruise missile from Kursk Oblast through Sumy Oblast in the direction of Chernihiv Oblast.

"Cruise missiles have changed direction and are heading from Chernihiv region to Myrhorod," the message read on August 5.

"Changing the course of cruise missiles in the Poltava region to Cherkasy," added the AF.

"Cruise missiles changed their course from Cherkasy and entered Vinnytsia in the direction of Ladyzhyn," it was noted at 5:36 a.m.

Read more: "We do not have time to intercept drones": Air Force explains why it is difficult to repel Russian attacks on Kharkiv

There was also a threat to Kyiv and the Kyiv region.

In addition, the enemy attacked Ukraine with drones.

Currently, there is no information about the consequences of the missile attack and the combat work of the Ukrainian Air Defense Forces.