Enemy "Kaliber" missile was shot down by mobile fire group - Air Force

Mobile air defense groups continue to demonstrate their effectiveness. At night, the enemy "Kaliber" was shot down by a mobile fire group.

\This was said by the spokesman of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Illia Yevlash, on the air of the Yedyni Novyny telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

"During the night attack of the Russian Federation, the Kalibr missile was shot down by a mobile fire group.

This is not the first time when our mobile fire groups show a very effective result in protecting our sky. Sometimes they use MANPADS of the Stinger type or other samples provided to us," Yevlash said.

Also, the spokesman of the Air Force Command noted that during this attack, the Russians tried to launch missiles and "Shaheda" both from the north and from the south. The interval between "Shaheds" was 10 minutes.

Read more: "We do not have time to intercept drones": Air Force explains why it is difficult to repel Russian attacks on Kharkiv

In addition, the Russian military tries to use difficult areas of the terrain - ravines, ravines - to avoid our radar stations and the detection of drones.

"This time we see that not all "Shaheds" managed to do it - most were hit by our air defense forces," added the spokesman of the Air Force Command.