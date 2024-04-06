Lithuania hands over M577 armoured personnel carriers to Ukraine

On 5 April, Ukraine received M577 armoured personnel carriers from Lithuania.

"Continuity of support for Ukraine is our strategic goal. Weapons and equipment supplied by us and our allies make a decisive contribution to Ukraine's struggle for independence and the security of Europe as a whole. We will continue to support Ukraine as long as necessary," said the Minister of National Defence of Lithuania, Laurinas Kasciunas.

Help from Lithuania

As a reminder, the Lithuanian Ministry of Defence plans to allocate €2 million to purchase about 3,000 FPV drones for Ukraine.

Lithuania also handed over 36 systems to Ukrainian soldiers to combat Russian drones during a conference on demining.

The Lithuanian government is providing EUR 35 million for the purchase of artillery ammunition for Ukraine as part of a Czech initiative.

In total, Lithuania has allocated almost 1.5% of its national GDP to help Ukraine.