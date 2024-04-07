ENG
Air defense destroyed 17 "Shahed" UAVs - Air Force

On the night of April 7, the enemy struck with a Kh-31 guided air missile from the occupied Luhansk region, an Iskander-M ballistic missile from Crimea, and 17 Shahed-131/136 type UAVs from Cape Chauda (Crimea).

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported in the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"As a result of anti-aircraft combat, the Defense Forces of Ukraine shot down 17 enemy attack drones "Shahed-131/136" in the Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Poltava regions," the message reads.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, mobile fire groups, and radio-electronic warfare were involved in repelling the air attack.

Повітряні сили: результат Роботи ППО

